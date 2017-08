Aug 3 (Reuters) - DOBANK:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY H1 NET PROFIT AT EUR 19.7 MILLION, UP 34% VS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET REVENUES 95.6 MLN, UP 15% VS YEAR AGO

* CET1 RATIO AT 24%

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)