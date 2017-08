Aug 8 (Reuters) - EXCEET GROUP SE:

* SAID ON MONDAY H1 GROUP SALES AT EUR 71.1 MILLION, PLUS 8.7% TO PRIOR YEAR

* H1 GROUP EBITDA AT EUR 4.5 MILLION, UP 28.4% COMPARED TO H1 2016

* ON 30 JUNE 2017, ORDER BACKLOG AT EUR 99.8 MILLION (EUR +17.6 MILLION COMPARED TO END OF H1 2016)

* REMAINS CONFIDENT TO DELIVER ITS GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY PROSPECTS GIVEN IN LAST YEAR'S ANNUAL REPORT

(Gdynia Newsroom)