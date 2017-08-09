FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BAT sets guidance for multi-tranche euro and sterling bond
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 9, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 5 days ago

BAT sets guidance for multi-tranche euro and sterling bond

Robert Hogg

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - British American Tobacco has set guidance for a multi-tranche euro and sterling bond issue as it continues its funding spree to finance its US$49bn purchase of Reynolds American, acccording to lead managers.

The cigarette maker, which on Tuesday raised US$17.25bn in the second largest bond offering in the US market, is marketing a euro four-year floating rate note, a euro 6.25-year fixed rate, a sterling eight-year and a euro 12.5-year.

Guidance for a four-year tranche has been set at three-month Euribor plus 50bp versus initial price thoughts at plus 65bp area.

The 6.25-year is being marketed at 75bp-80bp over mid-swaps, to price in range, after initially being offered at 90bp area over.

Guidance for the sterling eight-year has been set at 145bp area over Gilts, to price in range. Initial price thoughts were released at 150bp-155bp over Gilts.

The long euro tranche is talked at 120bp over mid-swaps, after early marketing at 130bp area over mid-swaps.

The combined pre-reconciled order books for the euro tranches are over €7bn, and the pre-reconciled books for the sterling bond are in excess of £1bn.

BAT, rated Baa2/BBB+ by Moody's and S&P, mandated and Deutsche Bank, ING, NatWest Markets, Santander, and Societe Generale for the euros and sterling notes which will be priced later today. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.