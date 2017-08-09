BAT sets guidance for multi-tranche euro and sterling bond

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - British American Tobacco has set guidance for a multi-tranche euro and sterling bond issue as it continues its funding spree to finance its US$49bn purchase of Reynolds American, acccording to lead managers.

The cigarette maker, which on Tuesday raised US$17.25bn in the second largest bond offering in the US market, is marketing a euro four-year floating rate note, a euro 6.25-year fixed rate, a sterling eight-year and a euro 12.5-year.

Guidance for a four-year tranche has been set at three-month Euribor plus 50bp versus initial price thoughts at plus 65bp area.

The 6.25-year is being marketed at 75bp-80bp over mid-swaps, to price in range, after initially being offered at 90bp area over.

Guidance for the sterling eight-year has been set at 145bp area over Gilts, to price in range. Initial price thoughts were released at 150bp-155bp over Gilts.

The long euro tranche is talked at 120bp over mid-swaps, after early marketing at 130bp area over mid-swaps.

The combined pre-reconciled order books for the euro tranches are over €7bn, and the pre-reconciled books for the sterling bond are in excess of £1bn.

BAT, rated Baa2/BBB+ by Moody's and S&P, mandated and Deutsche Bank, ING, NatWest Markets, Santander, and Societe Generale for the euros and sterling notes which will be priced later today. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)