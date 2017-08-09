FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Russia's Obuv Rossii plans to raise about RUB 8 bln in autumn IPO
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 9, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's Obuv Rossii plans to raise about RUB 8 bln in autumn IPO

1 Min Read

Aug 9(Reuters) -

* Russian footwear retailer Obuv Rossii plans to raise about 8 billion roubles ($133.33 million) in an initial public offering on the Moscow Exchange in autumn, a banking source told Reuters

* Newspaper Kommersant earlier on Wednesday said that the planned IPO would range of 4-5 billion roubles

* "Obuv Rossii is considering various instruments to raise financing for its business development. However we do not comment on specific plans", the company said in a written response to Reuters

* The company itself will get the proceeds from the IPO and use it for development, opening new stores, a source told Reuters

* Initially, the company announced plans for an IPO in 2013, but the plan fell through

* The company's main co-owner is chief executive Anton Titov; tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov has a blocking stake ($1 = 60.0030 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova, Olga Sichkar in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.