Aug 9 (Reuters) - MOSCOW EXCHANGE:

* SLIGHTLY LOWERS FORECAST FOR INCREASE OF EXPENSES AND EXPECTS INCREASE OF 15-17 PCT, DEPUTY CFO EVGENIYA ABRUKINA SAID DURING CONFERENCE CALL

* EARLIER MOSCOW EXCHANGE EXPECTED INCREASE OF EXPENSES BY 17-19 PCT

