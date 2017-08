BRIEF-Alior Bank Q2 net profit rises to 100.0 mln zlotys

Aug 10 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME WAS 719.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 444.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET FEE AND COMMISION INCOME WAS 118.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 76.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 100.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 81.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME WAS 1.38 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 856.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* H1 NET FEE AND COMMISION INCOME WAS 235.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 163.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT WAS 182.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 161.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* H1 RESULTS INFLUENCED BY ACQUISITION OF THE SEPARATED PART OF BANK BPH, HIGH SALES OF CREDIT PRODUCTS AND IMPAIRMENTS AT THE AMOUNT OF 52.9 MILLION ZLOTYS RELATED TO THE BANK'S INVOLVEMENT IN COMPANIES OPERATING IN THE SECTOR OF RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES

