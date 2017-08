Aug 11 (Reuters) - MELHUS SPAREBANK:

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q2 NET INTEREST AND CREDIT COMMISSION INCOME NOK 33.2 MLN VS NOK 34.4 MLN YR AGO

* Q2 LOAN LOSSES NOK 498,000 VS NOK 651,000 YR AGO

* Q2 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 32.2 MLN VS NOK 30.6 MLN YR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)