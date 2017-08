Aug 14(Reuters) - LOKATY BUDOWLANE SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 649,690 ZLOTYS VERSUS 719,194 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET LOSS WAS 653,526 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 345,122 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

