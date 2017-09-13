FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Masmovil H1 operating result turns to profit of 28.7 mln euros
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 13, 2017 / 5:49 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Masmovil H1 operating result turns to profit of 28.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA:

* Reported early on Wednesday H1 net sales of 609.2 million euros versus 71.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA at 87.3 million euros, recurring EBITDA 104.3 million euros

* H1 operating profit at 28.7 million euros versus loss of 3.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss widens to 151.3 million euros versus loss of 8.7 million euros a year ago

* Confirms its guidance for FY 2017 with 10 percent growth of revenue and 70 percent growth in recurring EBITDA, up to a level of 200 million euros

* Active prepaid mobile phone clients at 4.54 millions at end-June, up by 0.26 million clients versus end-Dec.

* Active prepaid fixed broadband users 0.28 million clients at end-June versus 0.12 million clients at end-Dec.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

