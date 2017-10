Sept 13 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING OF STAR FITNESS SA SHARES AS OF SEPT. 18 UNLESS COMPANY PUBLISHES ITS FY 2016/17 REPORT TILL SEPT. 15 THE LATEST Source text: bit.ly/2xwRLEX

