Sept 13 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN VERTE SA SHARES ON NEWCONNECT AS OF SEPT. 13 UPON CONDITION THAT COMPANY SIGNS NEW AGREEMENT WITH AUTHORIZED ADVISOR Source text: bit.ly/2woVr6A

