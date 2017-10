Sept 13 (Reuters) - OBSIDO SOCIMI SA:

* CHANGES ITS NAME TO ASGARD INVESTMENT HOTELS SOCIMI SA

* TO RAISE 250,000 EUROS FROM ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTE IN ORDER TO FUND CURRENT BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

Source text: bit.ly/2h0afqm

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)