* APPROVES STRATEGIC PLAN 2018-2022

* EXPECTS IN 2018 RETURN TO NET PROFIT OF EUR 7 MILLION WITH ACCELERATED GROWTH OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO EUR 27 MILLION

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL TARGETS WITH REVENUE AT EUR 266 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA AT EUR 50 MILLION AT THE END OF FY 2022

* EXPECTS NET PROFIT AT EUR 24 MILLION IN FY 2022

