BRIEF-Witbe H1 EBITDA turns to loss of 2.9 million euros

Sept 14 (Reuters) - WITBE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY H1 REVENUE AT EUR 5.0 MLN VS EUR 6.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA LOSS OF EUR 2.9 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 0.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 3.9 MLN VS LOSS EUR 0.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS OF EUR 4.4 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 1.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH NORTH AMERICAN TELECOM OPERATOR FOR DELIVERY OF VIDEO ROBOTS

* VOLUME OF ACTIVITY IN Q3 IS NOW HIGHER THAN DURING WHOLE H1

* OTHER MAJOR CONTRACTS ARE ALSO BEING FINALIZED

* CONFIRMS ANNUAL GOAL OF DYNAMIC AND PROFITABLE GROWTH

Source text: bit.ly/2y0joSL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)