Sept 14 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI AS:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE CONTRACT OF ISTANBUL BEYKOZ RIVA REVENUE SHARING MODEL PROJECT TENDER WAS COMPLETED ON 15.06.2017

* THE CONTRACT WAS SIGNED WITH BETWEEN COMPANY AND THE CONTRACTOR YILMAZ INSAAT

* Estimated Total Sales Revenue IS 3.81 BILLION LIRA

* COMPANY‘S SHARE IN TOTAL REVENUE IS 952.0 MILLION LIRA

