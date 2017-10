BRIEF-Amrest Holdings H1 net profit down at 53.6 mln zlotys

Sept 15 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT H1 REVENUE WAS 2.39 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.84 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE UP 30.3 PERCENT YOY HELPED AMONG OTHERS BY NEW OPENINGS AND M&A ACTIVITY

* H1 EBITDA 266.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 243.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT 102.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 109.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 53.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 76.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text on Eikon:

