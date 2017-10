Sept 15 (Reuters) - TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON AS:

* SAID ON THURSDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH HABER-IS TRADE UNION ON COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT

* THE COLLECTIVE LABOR AGREEMENT COVERING APPROXIMATELY 12,000 UNION MEMBERS IN TURKEY WILL BE VALID FOR 2 YEARS STARTING FROM MARCH 1, 2017

