* REPORTED ON THURSDAY H1 NET PROFIT EUR 53.3 MLN VS EUR 14.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES EUR 3.8 MLN VS EUR 2.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RESULT BENEFITED FOR EUR 29.2 MLN FROM THE CAPITAL GAIN ON THE SALE OF AMPLIFON SHARES AND EUR 20.9 MLN FROM THE CAPITAL GAIN OF CLUBTRE ON THE SALE OF AMPLIFON SHARES

