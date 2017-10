Sept 15 (Reuters) - GOBARTO SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EGM ON OCT. 18 ON AUTHORIZATION OF MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL WITHIN 3 YEARS

* SHARE CAPITAL TO BE INCREASED THROUGH NEW SHARES ISSUE OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE NOT BIGGER THAN 208.5 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text on Eikon:

