Sept 15 (Reuters) - SAHAM ASSURANCE SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY H1 REVENUE MAD 2.5 BLN, UP 9.7 PCT COMPARED TO YEAR AGO

* H1 LIFE REVENUE MAD 355 MLN, UP 71.4 PCT COMPARED TO YEAR AGO

* H1 NON-LIFE REVENUE MAD 2.1 BLN, UP 3.5 PCT COMPARED TO YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME MAD 255 MLN VS MAD 238 MLN YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2eZMSJ3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)