Sept 18 (Reuters) - WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT THE CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD, JAROSLAW MIKOS, STARTED TALKS WITH SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER PERSONS PERFORMING MANAGEMENT DUTIES IN THE COMPANY TO SELL 56,000 COMPANY‘S SHARE

* JAROSLAW MIKOS INFORMED THAT SHARES SALE TRANSACTION IS NOT MOTIVATED BY COMPANY‘S ACTIVITY Source text on Eikon:

