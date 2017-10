Sept 20(Reuters) - TELIA LIETUVA AB :

* SAYS SOLD REAL ESTATE OBJECTS FOR EUR 6.14 MILLION

* SAYS TOTAL SPACE FOR SALE THIS YEAR AMOUNTS TO MORE THAN 22 THOUSAND SQ. METERS WITH INITIAL PRICE EXCEEDING EUR 11 MILLION

Source text: bit.ly/2xPDi7k

