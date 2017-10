Sept 21 (Reuters) - TISCALI SPA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 103.6 MLN VS EUR 96.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 24.5 MLN VS LOSS EUR 17.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RESULT BENEFITS FROM A CAPITAL GAIN OF 43.5 MLN EUROS FROM THE SALE OF ITS B2B UNIT TO FASTWEB

* DOES NOT DEEM UPDATING ITS 2017-2021 INDUSTRIAL PLAN NECESSARY

