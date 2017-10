Sept 21 (Reuters) - MOSCOW EXCHANGE:

* SAYS VTB BANK, MAGNIT AND AEROFLOT ORDS WILL BE ADDED TO THE MICEX10 INDEX

* SAYS FEDERAL GRID COMPANY, NLMK ORDS, AND SURGUTNEFTEGAS PREFS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM THE MICEX10 INDEX

* THE NEW CONSTITUENT LIST WILL COME INTO FORCE ON SEPT. 22 Source text: bit.ly/2ysoZm0

