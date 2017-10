Sept 21 (Reuters) - CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY BOARD HAD APPOINTED SAURO LANDI EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* BOARD REVOKED FERNANDO FRANCHI‘S DELEGATED POWERS AND ROLE AS CHAIRMAN

* FERNANDO FRANCHI HAD ALREADY SUSPENDED HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN IN JUNE 2016 ON HIS OWN WILL

