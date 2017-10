Sept 22 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* RESOLVED ON THURSDAY ON KEY TARGETS FOR 2018

* TO ENTER TWO NEW GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS BY OPENING FRANCHISE STORES IN ISRAEL AND OWN STORES IN SLOVENIA

* TO INCREASE RETAIL SPACE IN 2018 BY 10 PERCENT YOY

* TO INCREASE INTERNET SALES GROWTH IN 2017 AND 2018 BY 100 PERCENT YOY

* TO OPEN ONLINE SHOPS FOR ALL OWNED BRANDS IN BULGARIA,CROATIA, SERBIA AND SLOVENIA

