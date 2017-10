Sept 22 (Reuters) - STEFANEL SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SHAREHOLDERS HAD APPROVED TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL TO 19.3 MLN EUROS FROM 16.5 MLN EUROS

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY ISSUING 206,944,327 SHARES FOR THE TOTAL VALUE OF 10 MLN EUROS, INCLUDING A TOTAL SHARE PREMIUM OF 7.2 MLN EUROS

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE RESERVED TO RIVER TRE SPA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)