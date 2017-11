Nov 6 (Reuters) - OZAK REIT:

* BUYS 5 PERCENT STAKE IN OZAK-YENIGUN-ZIYLAN ORDINARY PARTNERSHIP FOR $9.7 MILLION

* TOTAL STAKES OF OZAK REIT INCREASES TO 60 PERCENT FROM 55 PERCENT

