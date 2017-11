7 Nov(Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY 9M NET LOSS OF EUR 20.8 MLN VS PROFIT OF EUR 16.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 80.3 MLN ON SEPT 30, VS 88.5 MLN ON JUNE 30

* FINANCIAL RESULTS ARE IN LINE WITH STRATEGY FOR 2017

