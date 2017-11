Nov 7 (Reuters) - ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES HAD REQUESTED TO CONVERT THE REMAINING PART OF THE FOURTH BOND TRANCHE ISSUED ON OCT 30

* REQUEST CONCERNS 20 BONDS FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 0.2 MLN

