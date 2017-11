BRIEF-TLG IMMOBILIEN: DIC Asset exceeds threshold of 10 pct shareholding

Nov 8 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT DIC ASSET AG INFORMED, IN CONNECTION WITH EXCEEDING OF THE THRESHOLD OF 10% ON OCT 06, THAT THE INVESTMENT IS USED TO IMPLEMENT STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

* DEPENDING ON CONDITIONS, REPORTING PERSONS INTEND TO ACQUIRE OR OTHERWISE OBTAIN FURTHER VOTING RIGHTS WITHIN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

* REPORTING PERSONS DO NOT INTEND TO INFLUENCE THE COMPOSITION OF THE ISSUER‘S MANAGEMENT BOARD

* REPORTING PERSONS INTEND TO INFLUENCE THE COMPOSITION OF THE ISSUER‘S SUPERVISORY BOARD IN ACCORDANCE WITH THEIR SHAREHOLDING

* REPORTING PERSON DOES NOT INTEND TO CHANGE THE ISSUER‘S CAPITAL STRUCTURE, ESPECIALLY WITH REGARDS TO THE RATIO OF INTERNAL/OUTSIDE FINANCING AND THE DIVIDEND POLICY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)