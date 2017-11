Nov 8(Reuters) - BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA SA:

* SAYS THAT SUPERVISORY BOARD AFTER RECEIVING THE DECISION FROM POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) ADOPTED A RESOLUTION TO APPOINT BOGUSLAW BIALOWIES TO THE POST OF CEO OF THE COMPANY

