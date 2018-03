BRIEF-Top Fullsix Shareholder To Swap Its Stake With Shares In Start-up Myav

March 5(Reuters) - FULLSIX SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ORIZZONTI HOLDING (OH), CENTRO STUDI, BLUGROUP AND MARCO BENATTI HAD SIGNED PRELIMINARY BINDING AGREEMENT FOR THE TRANSFER OF A STAKE IN FULLSIX

* TOP FULLSIX SHAREHOLDER BLUGROUP WILL EXCHANGE ITS 45.3 PCT STAKE FOR A STAKE IN START-UP MYAV, IN WHICH OH AND CENTRO STUDI HAVE STAKES

* OH CURRENTLY HAS A CONTROLLING STAKE IN MYAV

* IT IS IN PLAN TO LIST MYAV ON AIM IN 18-24 MONTHS SINCE THE FINALIZATION OF THE STAKE EXCHANGE

* THE AGREEMENT FORESEES “SIGNIFICANT” SYNERGIES BETWEEN FULLSIX AND THE ORIZZONTI HOLDING GROUP

* THE EXCHANGE RATIO BETWEEN FULLSIX AND MYAV IS LINKED TO RESULTS OF DUE DILIGENCE

* AT THE CLOSING OF THE EXCHANGE, AN EXCHANGE OFFER WILL BE LAUNCHED AT THE SAME CONDITIONS FOR BLUGROUP

* THE OPERATION IS NOT AIMED AT DELISTING FULLSIX

