Council of Europe Development Bank planning social inclusion bond

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - COUNCIL OF EUROPE DEVELOPMENT BANK, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+ (st/pos/st), has mandated Credit Agricole CIB, DZ BANK, Goldman Sachs International and Rabobank as Joint bookrunners to arrange a series of investor meetings across Europe in preparation for a potential 7-10 year euro-denominated Reg S Social Inclusion Bond transaction which will follow, subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation.

The manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers are eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail (all distribution channels).