March 6 (Reuters) - RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG :

* SAID ON MONDAY TO REDEEM SUBORDINATED “CHF 250,000,000 CALLABLE SUBORDINATED FIXED RATE RESET NOTES DUE 2023” AT PAR ON THE CALL REDEMPTION DATE 24 MAY 2018

* TO REDEEM THE “EUR 290,318,000 CALLABLE SUBORDINATED FIXED RATE RESET NOTES DUE 2023” AT PAR ON THE CALL REDEMPTION DATE 27 APRIL 2018

