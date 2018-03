BRIEF-Scor Places USD 625 Million Deeply Subordinated Tier 1 Issuance

March 7 (Reuters) - SCOR SE

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY PLACEMENT OF USD 625 MLN DEEPLY SUBORDINATED TIER 1 ISSUANCE

* FIRST TRANSACTION FOR RESTRICTED TIER 1 INSTRUMENT WITH A PRINCIPAL WRITE-DOWN FEATURE IN USD

* CONFIRMS INTENTION TO REDEEM CHF 315 MLN AND CHF 250 MLN UNDATED SUBORDINATED NOTE LINES, CALLABLE IN JUNE 2018 AND NOVEMBER 2018 RESPECTIVELY, USING PROCEEDS OF NEW INSTRUMENT

* COUPON FOR NEW USD PLACEMENT SET AT 5.25%, UNTIL FIRST CALL DATE OF MARCH 13, 2029, AND RESETS EVERY 5 YEARS THEREAFTER AT PREVAILING 5-YEAR U.S. TREASURY YIELD PLUS 2.37% (NO STEP-UP)

