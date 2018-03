March 7 (Reuters) - SHOPiMORE AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY PRELIM FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT EUR 344,000

* FY EBITDA AT EUR -360,000 INSTEAD OF FORECASTED EUR -687,000

* FY NET INCOME EUR -372,000

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES REVENUE AT EUR 1.5 MILLION AND POSITIVE EBITDA

