March 7 (Reuters) - COPAM COMPANHIA PORTUGUESA DE AMIDOS SA :

* ANNOUNCED FY NET PROFIT OF 971,359 EUROS VERSUS 751,535 EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 1.9 MILLION EUROS

* SALES AND SERVICES 33.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 33.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN OR INCREASE OPERATING RESULTS IN 2018

* PROPOSES TO PAY OUT THE WHOLE FY NET PROFIT AS DIVIDENDS

Source text: bit.ly/2I9gfWE

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)