BRIEF-Safmar Group Sells 2% Shares In Tatneft

March 7 (Reuters) - Tatneft

* RUSSIAN INDUSTRIAL GROUP SAFMAR, CONTROLLED BY BUSINESSMAN MIKHAIL GUTSERIYEV’S FAMILY, HAS SOLD ABOUT 2 PERCENT SHARES IN OIL PRODUCER TATNEFT AS ITS STOCK QUOTES APPEARED ATTRACTIVE FOR SALE, THE GROUP’S REPRESENTATIVE TOLD REUTERS

* HE DID NOT SAY WHICH COMPANY PARTICULARLY WITHIN THE GROUP SOLD THE SHARES

* STATE-OWNED NATIONAL SETTLEMENT DEPOSITORY CONTROLS 60 PERCENT SHARES IN TATNEFT, WHILE 30.45 PERCENT IS OWNED BY CENTRAL DEPOSITORY OF THE REPUBLIC OF TATARSTAN

