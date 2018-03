March 8 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET PROFIT AT 31.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 45.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 33.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF 11.3 MILLION EURO FOR FY 2017

* PROPOSES A “REFINED” DIVIDEND POLICY, WITH THE INTENTION TO PAY FUTURE DIVIDENDS AT AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO NOT LESS THAN 90 PCT OF THE CO’S FFO

