BRIEF-Care Property Invest FY Net Rental Income Up At EUR 19.9 Mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Care Property Invest NV:

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​19.9 MLN VS EUR 15.6 MLN YR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 14.3‍​ MLN VS EUR 7.9 MLN YR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​17.3 MLN VS EUR 15.2 MLN YR AGO

* FY EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR ‍​0.81 VS EUR 0.62 YR AGO

* END-DEC. OCCUPANCY RATE ‍​100 PCT

* END-DEC. FAIR VALUE OF PROPERTY PORTFOLIO AT APPROX. EUR ‍​ 434 MLN

* PROPOSAL TO DISTRIBUTE A €0.68 DIVIDEND PER SHARE

* FORECASTS A MINIMUM OF €24 MILLION IN RENTAL INCOME OVER THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

* INTENDS TO DISTRIBUTE A €0.72 GROSS DIVIDEND PER SHARE OR A €0.61 NET DIVIDEND PER SHARE ON THE FY 2018

Source text: bit.ly/2oSdHUP

