June 6 (Reuters) - WIIT SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ON THE FIRST DAY OF TRAIDING OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES ON AIM ITALIA THE SESSION WAS CLOSED AT A PRICE OF 50.6 EUROS PER SHARE, 12.4 PERCENT ABOVE THE PLACEMENT PRICE

* ON MONDAY THERE 45,320 OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES WERE TRADED, EQUAL TO ABOUT 2.4 MILLION EUROS

Source text: reut.rs/2rFCTOK

