June 6 (Reuters) - VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY IT PLANNED SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 10.2 MILLION EUROS VIA ISSUANCE OF UP TO 788,301 NEW SHARES, WITH SHARE PREMIUM OF 8.00 EUROS PER SHARE AND ISSUE PRICE OF 13.00 EUROS PER SHARE

