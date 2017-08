June 6 (Reuters) - HAWE SA

* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) MAINTAINS SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN SHARES OF HAWE SA FOLLOWING REQUEST FROM THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF)

* COMPANY DID NOT PUBLISH ITS Q1 REPORT ON TIME

* TRADING IN HAWE'S SHARES IS SUSPENDED AS OF MAY 5

