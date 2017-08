June 7 (Reuters) - KI GROUP:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ESTABLISHED, VIA ITS SUBSIDIARY ORGANIC FOOD RETAIL S.R.L., A NEW COMPANY CIAO NATURA S.P.A TO MANAGE NETWORK OF POINTS OF SALES OF BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS "ALMAVERDE BIO MARKET"

* CIAO NATURA WITH AN INITIAL CAPITAL OF 500 THOUSAND EUROS IS 20 PCT OWNED BY ORGANIC FOOD RETAIL, WHILE REST 80 PCT ARE HELD BY VITANOVA S.R.L

