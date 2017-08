(Corrects headline to include company name, corrects bullet to specify announcement was made on Tuesday, corrects signoff)

June 7 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 NET GAIN OF 278 MILLION EUROS RESULTING FROM THE RESTRUCTURING OF SOLOCAL GROUP'S DEBT Source text: bit.ly/2r4o8TF

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)