June 7 - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS 100 PERCENT UNIT VESTEL TICARET DECIDES TO SET UP A UNIT IN DUBAI NAMED VESTEL ELECTRONICS GULF DMCC

* NEW UNIT WILL OPERATE ON MARKETING AND SALES OPERATIONS IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

