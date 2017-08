June 7 (Reuters) - SKARBIEC HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS SKARBIEC HOLDING LIMITED AND POLISH ENTERPRISE FUND V L.P. LOWERED THEIR STAKE IN COMPANY TO 10.87 PERCENT FROM 43.86 PERCENT VIA COMPANY'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)