June 7 (Reuters) - POLSKI BANK KOMOREK MACIERZYSTYCH SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT EVF I INVESTMENTS S. A R.L. (EVF INV) SOLD ITS ENTIRE DIRECTLY HELD 38.06 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY VIA THE COMPANY'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION

* AS A RESULT OF THE TRANSACTION EVF INV DIRECTLY AND ENTERPRISE VENTURE FUND I L.P (EVF) INDIRECTLY HOLD NO STAKE IN THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon:

