2 months ago
Commander says Iran to seek revenge on terrorists, their backers - Tasnim
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
June 7, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 2 months ago

Commander says Iran to seek revenge on terrorists, their backers - Tasnim

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Iran will seek revenge for deadly bomb and gun attacks in Tehran on Wednesday that killed 12 people, the deputy head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said, according to the news agency Tasnim.

"We will take revenge on terrorists and their supporters who martyred our people," said the IRGC's second-in-command, Brigadier General Hossein Salami.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks on Iran's parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran. The IRGC accused Iran's Sunni Muslim arch-rival Saudi Arabia of being behind the attacks. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Larry King)

